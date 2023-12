Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who has been the crown prince since 2021, has been named as the new Emir of oil-rich Kuwait, after the death of the Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday.

Kuwait, a leading member of the oil cartel Opec, is a conservative nation where powers remain concentrated in the hands of the ruling Al Sabah family.