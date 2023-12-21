Charif Souki, co-founder and former chairman of US liquefied natural gas player Tellurian, has departed the Driftwood LNG project operator with a compensation package totalling $8 million.

Tellurian on Wednesday in a Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) filing confirmed that it had provided Souki with notice of termination of his employment with the company “without cause”, effective as of 8 December 2023.

On 19 December, the company and Souki executed a Separation and General Release Agreement. In addition to 30 days’ base salary in a lump sum of $105,000 in lieu of the 30-day notice period, the agreement provides that Souki will receive benefits comprising a cash severance amount equal to $6.428 million, payable in substantially equal instalments over 12 months following the termination date, and a lump sum payment of $1million payable on 22 December.

The deal also provides Souki with a pro-rated annual bonus for the 2023 calendar year — provided that Tellurian approves and pays 2023 annual bonuses for each of its executive officers; the transfer of certain travel-related benefits with a cost to the company of approximately $660,000; and eligibility for any unvested and outstanding tracking units granted to Souki under Tellurian’s incentive compensation programme.

“The Separation and Release Agreement confirms that certain provisions contained in the Souki Employment Agreement, including confidentiality, non-competition, non-solicitation and certain restrictions relating to the disclosure of proprietary information, shall remain in full force and effect,” Tellurian said in its SEC notice.

“The… agreement also contains customary terms applicable to the departure of an executive of the company, including recoupment and confidentiality provisions, as well as the resignation by Souki from the board of directors of the company effective as of 19 December 2023.”

Souki’s ousting comes as Tellurian has struggled to advance the $14.5 million phase one of its proposed 27.6 million tonnes per annum ultimate capacity Driftwood LNG export project in the US.

Only last month, the project operator had warned of “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern.

However, despite having lost potential heavyweight foundation customers including Shell, Vitol and Trafigura along the way, Tellurian remains optimistic that it can advance Driftwood LNG to the final investment decision.

And, as recently as August, a then-upbeat Souki himself had told UK daily the Financial Times that he was confident he would see the grassroots liquefaction project through to construction.

“I am responsible for half of the LNG industry in the United States. So yes, my new project is ambitious, but… for me, it’s not a big deal,” he said at the time.

Industry veteran Souki had been instrumental in co-founding and transforming Cheniere Energy into the US Lower 48’s first LNG exporter.

However, Cheniere in late 2015 showed him the door after almost two decades with the company after he squared up to activist investor Carl Ichan, who had bought a stake in Cheniere — and joined the board just months before it commenced operations at the Sabine Pass liquefaction project.

Souki was claimed to be the US’ highest paid chief executive in 2013 with reported remuneration that year of $142 million.