Perenco has appointed Armel Simondin as new chief executive, as the Anglo-French company undergoes a change in organisation.

Simondin will replace Benoit de la Fouchardiere, who will join Perenco’s board and take the lead at Dutch services company Dixstone, on 15 March.

Simondin has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry, having spent the first part of his career at French supermajor TotalEnergies before joining Perenco in 2011.

Before being appointed as chief executive, Simondin served as the group’s drilling manger and then general manager of Perenco’s operations in Cameroon.

According to Perenco’s site, the company has a gross production of 510,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which 85% is crude oil and 15% is natural gas.

The bulk of production comes from Africa, including 120,000 boepd from Gabon and 90,000 boepd each from Cameroon and Congo-Brazzaville.