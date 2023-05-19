Of the changes introduced at Petrobras since the turn of the year, perhaps the most significant was the creation of a new director’s position, with a portfolio covering energy transition and sustainability.

The person chosen to fill this position for ther Brazilian state-controlled oil company was Mauricio Tolmasquim, a familiar face on Brazil’s academic circuit, with more than 100 articles published in scientific journals and newspapers.

He recently retired from his professorship position in the energy planning section of the Graduate Engineering Programme at Rio de Janeiro’s federal university (COPPE/UFRJ), but his retirement was clearly the active kind.