MISC, Malaysia’s marine giant and Petronas subsidiary, is upskilling and re-skilling its onboard and onshore workforce as the contractor moves to keep abreast of the changing maritime landscape.

MISC’s Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM) is tying up with classification society and maritime industry advisor DNV to avail its personnel of the necessary training to prepare them to tackle future challenges.

“Decarbonisation and digitalisation are steadily changing the maritime landscape as we collectively strive towards a net-zero future. This necessitates the upskilling and training of seafarers to ensure they have the skills and competence to operate new fuels and technologies introduced onboard safely and efficiently,” said Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, regional manager Southeast Asia, Pacific & India, maritime at DNV.

“On the back of the transformation of the global maritime industry, the collaboration with DNV is pivotal as sharing of the industry’s best practices will result in either upskilling or re-skilling of the current workforce to ensure their relevancy and thrive in the new operating environment, in addition to attracting new talent with the required competencies to join the industry, she added.

Also, this week MISC via its entities AET and ALAM signed a collaboration agreement with WinGD that aims to drive development of ammonia engines for ammonia dual-fuelled vessels, which MISC described as the first of its kind in the world for deep-sea vessels.

This strategic collaboration reinforces our commitment to finding sustainable and safe transition pathways to zero-emission shipping operations, for the group and the maritime industry’s shipping operations, noted MISC.

The company added that this agreement also plays a crucial role in the development and training of mariners to safely manage vessels built with new technologies and ammonia engines.