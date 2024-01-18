Petronas’ laid off employees in Mexico are reportedly preparing a class action lawsuit over their dismissal, despite the Malaysian energy company’s assurance that the matter is being managed in keeping with local labour legislation.

Petronas last month terminated some 80% of its administrative employees, technical staff, managers and directors in Mexico. Those affected accuse the operator of irregularities in the employment termination processes, for which they are preparing a class action lawsuit, reported La Prensa.