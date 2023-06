Spend even a short time with Aditya Singh and you start to pick up on a couple of vibes: a restless energy, not uncommon with entrepreneurs, coupled with an engineer’s rationality and alertness to potential risks.

These traits could serve Singh well as he looks to scale up Houston-based Promethean Energy, the company he founded in 2018 and where he serves as chief executive, and its Promethean Decommissioning offshoot.