Aberdeen-based Proserv has appointed two new general managers for its businesses in Stavanger, Norway and Doha, Qatar in an effort to “propel” subsea control system service activities in the key regions.

Rune Christian Godejord has taken up the role of general manager in Stavanger following his departure from oilfield services rival Baker Hughes, where he was country manager for Norway with responsibility for subsea ventures and topsides activities, the company said on Wednesday.

Godejord has worked for more than 20 years in the oil and gas segment, with most of that time spent at TechnipFMC.

In the Middle East, meanwhile, Trevor Ogilvie has been appointed general manger in Doha, having joined Proserv more than two years ago as its technical sales manager for Saudi Arabia and Qatar.