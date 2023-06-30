Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram knew he had been granted a rare opportunity when, five years ago, he was chosen to lead the Dover Corporation oilfield services spinoff Apergy, later renamed ChampionX.

“You know the quote in the movie Tin Cup?” he says, meaning the famous line delivered by Kevin Costner’s character in the 1996 film: “When a defining moment comes along, you define the moment — or the moment defines you.”

The creation of a separate public company “was a very defining moment”, says Somasundaram, who at the time was president and chief executive at Dover Energy.