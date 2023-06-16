Anyone looking for evidence that the energy transition is really under way needed only to scan the agenda at that oil-and-gassiest of events, the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, which this year gave a prime speaking slot to Tidal Energy Corporation chief executive Chris Lee.

Lee had been invited to talk about his pet project, Turnagain Arm Tidal Electricity Generation (TATEG), which aims to generate up to 1.1 gigawatts of electricity from the massive tidal swells of Alaska’s Cook Inlet and convert it into green hydrogen.