Hilde Salthe and a team from Longboat Energy joined top Japex executives in Stavanger recently to formally launch Longboat Japex, a new exploration and production joint venture in Norway that Salthe leads.

Longboat Japex, in which Tokyo-headquartered E&P company Japex holds a 49.9% interest and Longboat Energy 50.1%, has a clear eye on growth in a country with a mature continental shelf but a lot of remaining opportunity.