Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher will have a flexible working arrangement for the remainder of this year to enable him to support a family member’s medical treatment.

The board of the gas-focused Australian player has approved the flexible working arrangement. Gallagher will continue to lead Santos’ executive leadership team in overseeing the key growth initiatives and strategic imperatives for Santos.

However, until year-end, he will step back from several external commitments and delegate some non-strategic day-to-day functions to members of the executive leadership team.

External commitments to be delegated will include participation in industry bodies, conferences and extended overseas or domestic travel which will enable Gallagher to spend more of his time in Adelaide to provide the flexibility to attend to family commitments and undertake his work between the office and home.

Santos Board Chair, Keith Spence, said the board fully supports the CEO’s decision and has full confidence that he will continue to execute his role effectively under these arrangements.

“Gallagher has the full backing of the board to manage his time to enable him to be available to support his family through a period of intense medical treatment and, with the support of the executive leadership team, be able to continue to lead Santos,” said Spence.

“Gallagher has a strong executive leadership team and I’d like to thank them for their support through taking on some additional responsibilities during this time.”

The chief executive said he is appreciative of the support shown and has asked the privacy of his family be respected at this time.

The flexible working arrangements are effective immediately, Santos informed on Monday.