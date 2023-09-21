Saudi Aramco, Kilang Pertamina and Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO) were among the winners of this year’s WPC Excellence Awards that were presented during the final day of the 24th World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Thursday.

Through the WPC Excellence Awards (WPCEA), the WPC organisers seek to recognise what they define as “some of the most outstanding projects and innovations in the oil and gas sector”.

The recognition, which is awarded every three years, is aimed at companies, organisations and institutions whose projects promote and operate with “high excellence standards” in the oil and gas industry.

The awards consider three categories. These are Technological Development, Social Responsibility, and Gender and Inclusion.

The categories were expanded this year to include a specific recognition for Gender and Inclusion, to consider the effective support and promotion of gender diversity, equality and representation in the industry.

Each award has two sub-groups, split between small to medium-sized companies, and large companies and national oil companies. Each category has two winners, from a large and small/medium enterprise.

A panel of judges reviewed more than 400 nominated projects for this year’s awards, based on a set of several strict criteria.

Saudi Aramco won the award for Technological Development in the large companies category, for its Sensor Ball project in Saudi Arabia.

US-based Micro-Bac International won the award in the small/medium sized companies category, for its work in bacterial application for environmental and economical improvements in SWD assets.

The Social Responsibility award was presented to Marun Petrochemical Company of Iran, in the large companies category, for the Mahshahr Deserves The Best project; and to Kilang Pertamina International for its Lighting More Hopes project at the Refinery Unit III in Plaju, Indonesia.

The winner of the newly introduced Gender and Inclusion award was Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO) for its Women of Tomorrow – a strategic initiative for Gender & Inclusion in Bahrain.

Additionally, the organisers presented a WPC Excellence Awards for Youth recognition to one of the under-35 authors present at the Congress.

This year, the award was won by Rahul Raveendran of Spartan Controls, Canada, for his abstract titled Energy Prediction and Monitoring on Cloud Case Studies.

Below is a full list of this year’s finalists in the three categories.

Finalists for the Technological Development award included:

Small to medium-sized companies:

Nouri Petrochemical Complex: Using Catalytic Reaction of Methanol-H2S as a Green Approach for Sour Gas Sweetening - Iran

Micro-Bac International: Bacterial application for environmental and economical improvements in SWD assets - USA

Opla Energy Ltd: Pressure Management Device, PMD - Canada

Large companies and NOCs:

Petroleum Development Oman: Energy Efficiency Accomplishments - Oman

Saudi Aramco: Sensor Ball - Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco: Novel iron sulfide mitigation program - Saudi Arabia

In the Social Responsibility category, finalists of this year were:

Small to medium-sized companies:

Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit III Plaju: Lighting More Hopes - Indonesia

Kilang Pertamina Internasional - Refinery Unit III Plaju: Climate Village Program- Indonesia

Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company: Commitment towards society - Bahrain

Large companies and NOCs:

Marun Petrochemical Company: MAHSHAHR Deserves the Best - Iran

Indian Oil: Madhur Muskan - India

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL): Tribal People of Waziristan - Pakistan

And finalists for the new award category, Gender and Inclusion, this year included: