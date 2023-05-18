Saudi Aramco has revealed a new leadership position for its E&P segment, appointing Nasir K Al-Naimi as president of the state giant’s upstream business.

Al-Naimi since 1 April 2021 has been upstream executive vice president at Aramco and he was instrumental in steering several oil and gas capacity enhancement programmes in the kingdom.

In addition, Aramco named Mohammed Y Al Qahtani as the new president of its downstream business, with both Al-Naimi and Al Qahtani reporting to the company’s chief executive, Amin Nasser.

“The newly created positions and appointments, approved by the board of directors, will be effective from 1 July 2023, and will replace the previous upstream and downstream executive vice president positions respectively,” Aramco said on Thursday.

The company noted that the new “appointments will help drive the company’s long-term strategy across its global portfolio and value chain".

Nasser said the new appointments demonstrate the company’s “emphasis on the upstream and downstream components of its business” as it continues to transform to meet global energy demand.

Article continues below the advert

“We expect this decision to help drive operational and financial performance, supporting our upstream capacity growth and our downstream expansion, together with our ambition to achieve net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across wholly owned operated assets by 2050,” Nasser said.

He added that Aramco continues “to identify ways to further optimise and innovate" across the group.

Al-Naimi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Southern California.

He has been associated with Aramco for more than four decades, working across multiple divisions.