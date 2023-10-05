Neil McCulloch is leading UK offshore oil and gas producer Spirit Energy at a transformational time, as the company has mapped out a clear pathway to phase out its upstream business and embrace the energy transition.

Spirit was quite recently a notable upstream player, with exploration and production in the UK, Netherlands, Norway and Denmark.

These were the foundation assets in December 2017 when Spirit was created by Centrica holding 69% and Stadtwerke Munchen holding 31%, who remain the owners.