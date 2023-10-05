Neil McCulloch is leading UK offshore oil and gas producer Spirit Energy at a transformational time, as the company has mapped out a clear pathway to phase out its upstream business and embrace the energy transition.

Spirit was quite recently a notable upstream player, with exploration and production in the UK, Netherlands, Norway and Denmark.

North Sea operator proposes new offshore carbon capture scheme
 Read more

These were the foundation assets in December 2017 when Spirit was created by Centrica holding 69% and Stadtwerke Munchen holding 31%, who remain the owners.