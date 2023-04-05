Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s rise as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi ends the succession speculation at the oil-rich emirate, following the wider trend in the Persian Gulf region where direct lineage is preferred for top-ranked government positions.

Sheikh Khaled, aged 41, is the eldest son of United Arab Emirates president and Abu Dhabi-ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and has undeniably emerged as one of the most influential personalities in the Middle East in recent years.