UK supermajor Shell has reportedly started to slash hundreds more jobs, with employees in its low-carbon solutions being among those first to the shown the door.

Staff this week were informed of details of the job cuts, after a broader plan for layoffs was announced internally in December, company insiders told Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity.

Employees in the corporate affairs division have also been notified that they could face the axe, and other Shell departments could also see headcount reductions.

Chief executive Wael Sawan, who took the helm at the start of 2023 on an annual base salary of around $1.7 million, has vowed to be “ruthless” in improving the company's performance and increasing investor returns.

A Shell spokesperson last month confirmed the company’s ongoing right-sizing plan to Upstream but did not elaborate on the number of jobs that could be lost.

“While no formal targets exist, we will continuously look to right-size the activities that deliver the most value,” he noted.

The spokesperson stated that the company’s “goal remains creating more value with less emissions by focusing on performance, discipline and simplification across the company".

“That includes following through on an initiative announced at Shell Capital Markets Day to deliver structural cost reductions of $2 billion to $3 billion by the end of 2025,” he said.

Upstream has approached Shell for up to date comment.

The energy behemoth last October said that 200 jobs in its low-carbon solutions — about 15% of the total — would be lost with a further 130 positions up for review.