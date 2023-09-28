Wopke Hoekstra is likely to come in for some serious interrogation on 2 October, when the former Dutch deputy prime minister is scheduled to face questions from European Parliament members over his nomination to be the European Union’s commissioner for climate action.

Hoekstra’s nomination has drawn fire from environmental activists and some left-leaning EU politicians for what has been deemed a lack of experience in climate policy and for a short stint, early in his career, with supermajor Shell.