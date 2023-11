Wood’s Ken Gilmartin is not your typical chief executive.

No stuffy suits or starched shirts, but a readiness to laugh at both life and himself — although there is little doubt that he takes seriously his role and his ambitious growth plans for the company.

Looking ahead to the next five years, the Ireland native, who was promoted to his current role in July last year, is keen to see Wood maintain its focus on diversification in the end-markets the company serves.