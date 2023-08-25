Leading Norwegian operator Vaar Energi has announced a surprise change of chief executive with the British oil and gas executive Nick Walker coming into the position.

The change will see the current chief executive Torger Rod transfer to the new role of chief operating officer. Rod joined Vaar in June 2021 following 23 years with Equinor.

The company — Norway’s third largest operator and the local vehicle for Italy’s Eni — said Rod will now deploy “his deep operational competencies and understanding of the organisation in the role as COO to continue driving improvement, integration and transformation of the company”.

Vaar’s board of directors had decided to make the adjustment and bring on more resources given the company’s recent acquisition of Neptune Energy Norge.

Chairman Thorhild Widvey said: “Torger Rod has led the company through a transformative phase and has achieved strong operational and financial results, including a very successful IPO, the mentioned Neptune acquisition, strengthening of the organisation, while also delivering on strategic ambitions.”

Walker, most recently the chief executive of Lundin Energy until mid-2022 when it was acquired by Aker BP, has previously worked with BP, Talisman Energy, Africa Oil and Vedanta-Cairn Oil & Gas.

He takes up the Vaar position from 5 September 2023.

Walker said: “I have followed closely the impressive development of Vaar Energi in recent years and have great respect for the company’s strong track-record and operational heritage (on the Norwegian continental shelf). I welcome this opportunity to lead the Company through its next growth phase and deliver on the strategy — which remains firm.”