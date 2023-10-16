Eight former directors of insolvent Singapore-based offshore oil and gas services contractor Swiber are facing time behind bars after being charged on Friday under the city state’s Securities and Futures Act (SFA).

Following a joint investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, eight former directors of Swiber were charged on 13 October under the SFA in connection with breaches by Swiber.

Yeo Chee Neng, then-chief executive of Swiber, was also charged for insider trading of Swiber debentures and breaches relating to notification of his interest in the company’s debentures.

Back in December 2014, Swiber announced that it won a US$710 million engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning contract from a Houston-based oil and gas company for an offshore field development project in West Africa.

However, the Singapore Police Force claimed this announcement was allegedly false as, at the material time, wholly owned subsidiary Swiber Offshore Construction (SOC) had only signed a Letter of Intent authorising expenditure of up to US$2 million on the project.

The eight former directors each faces one charge for their roles in connection to the alleged false statement by Swiber on the US$710 million project award.

Yeo, Swiber’s founder Raymond Kim Goh, Francis Wong Chin Sing, Tay Gim Sin Leonard and Nitish Gupta are all charged with consenting to Swiber’s false statement. Meanwhile, Jean Pers, Oon Thiang Seng and Chia Fook Ong are charged with neglect in connection to the false statement.

Each of these offences carries a maximum jail term of seven years plus a fine of up to S$250,000 (US$182,550).

The first five former directors each faces one additional charge of the SFA “for conniving in Swiber’s reckless non-disclosure”, added the SPF

These concerned Swiber’s alleged reckless failure to disclose that Brunei Shell Petroleum had, on 24 October 2014, served SOC with a Notice of Termination for the Champion waterflood project.

The termination is information that had to be disclosed to avoid the establishment of a false market in Swiber securities, and thus a required disclosure of the SGX mainboard listing rules.

Three charges of insider trading have been brought against former Swiber CEO Yeo, each of which also carries a jail term of up to seven years plus a fine of up to S$250,000.

“Between May and June 2016, Yeo, while allegedly in possession of non-public and material information relating to Swiber’s financial difficulties, had communicated such information to his wife on two occasions, and procured his wife to sell their joint holdings in Swiber debentures on one occasion,” said the SPF in a statement.

Swiber was delisted from the SGX mainboard on 23 June.

The beleaguered contractor, along with its subsidiary SOC, was put under judicial management in 2016. It was subsequently ordered by the Singapore High Court to undergo compulsory liquidation last November after becoming insolvent.