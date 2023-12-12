Tellurian has axed its co-founder and chairman Charif Souki as an executive officer, with co-founder Martin Houston taking over as chairman of the US gas producer that to date has struggled to get its proposed $14.5 billion Driftwood liquefied natural gas export project off the drawing board.

Souki had earlier been effectively pushed out of Cheniere Energy, another US LNG player, before co-founding Tellurian with Houston seven years ago. Souki, a veteran of the US liquefied natural gas industry was instrumental in transforming Cheniere into a leading LNG exporter but was unable to replicate that success at Tellurian.

The company still has hopes of getting Driftwood LNG, which has a touted ultimate liquefaction capacity of 27.6 million tonnes per annum, to the project sanction stage despite having lost potential heavyweight foundation customers including Shell, Vitol and Trafigura along the way.

In November, auditors put a going concern warning on Tellurian’s financial statements after it had commenced construction of the first phase of Driftwood LNG using cash from selling equity and from domestic gas production, reported Reuters.

Tellurian on Monday announced that Daniel A Belhumeur, another ex-Cheniere official, has been appointed as company president, effective from 8 December, while Octavio Simoes will remain as chief executive. The two will be jointly responsible for overseeing the operations and executive functions of the company.

“This is an important moment for Tellurian as we navigate several key initiatives. We are focused on unlocking shareholder value via execution of potential development and commercial partners at Driftwood LNG, while also evaluating options to refinance our existing debt, streamline costs and improve our balance sheet,” said Simoes.

"These management changes ensure alignment and continuity. I look forward to working with Daniel as he oversees key functions while I prioritise bringing Driftwood LNG, now with growing commercial momentum, to [the] final investment decision."

As recently as 5 December, Souki — who will remain on the company’s board — had posted his weekly YouTube video ‘Chat with Tell’ on Tellurian’s future plans.

As part of the company’s management reshuffle, Meredith Mouer has been appointed as Tellurian’s general counsel and chief compliance officer, stepping into Belhumeur’s former roles.

Newly installed chairman Houston commented: “The board and I are confident in Tellurian’s ongoing leadership and would like to thank Charif Souki for his leadership and contributions to Tellurian. He holds a special place in the industry and the founding of US LNG.”

Simoes last month reiterated that Tellurian had already invested more than $1 billion on development and advanced construction for the 11 million tpa phase one of Driftwood LNG, and that the project remains “on track” to start producing LNG in 2027.