The South Australian government has wasted no time in moving for much tougher penalties for climate change activists after a series of protest actions during this week’s APPEA conference and an attack on Santos’ headquarters, both in the state capital Adelaide.

SA Premier Peter Malinauskus on Thursday tabled measures first proposed by the opposition that would see demonstrators liable for fines of up to A$50,000 (US$33,174) — the current maximum is A$750 — plus, for the first time, they could face jail terms of up to three months.

Those found guilty of “intentionally or recklessly obstructing” a public place could also be hit with having to pay “reasonable cots and expenses” of any emergency services if these are required to respond to their protest action.

Four Extinction Rebellion activists were arrested on Thursday for throwing paint and spraying graffiti on Santos’ flagship office building in the Adelaide Central Business District. Later that same day about 30 demonstrators from the UK-headquartered global environmental movement held a dance off outside the APPEA conference venue, leading police to escort some people back to their nearby hotels through the protesting ravers.

Earlier this week a 69-year old Extinction Rebellion protester abseiled from a road bridge over North Terrace, a multi-lane road that passes in front of the Adelaide Convention Centre where APPEA 2023 was being held — bringing morning rush hour traffic to a standstill.

The proposed changes to the SA’s Summary Offences Act were rushed through the lower House of Assembly on Thursday afternoon and look set to be passed by the Legislative Council in early June. The state’s Executive Council will then need to ratify the legislation, likely to also happen next month.