Tributes have flooded in for Arve Johnsen, who many consider to be the visionary architect of Norway's oil and gas sector since, after he died last week.

Born in 1934, Johnsen was not only the first chief executive of Den norske stats oljeselskap — then Norway’s state oil company — but was also its first employee.

Johnsen — who was chief executive of Den norske stats oljeselskap until 1988 — starting work at the company on 1 December 1972, at the age of 38.

The company evolved to become Statoil in 1974, was listed in 2001 and changed its name to Equinor a few years ago.

Today, in a LinkedIn post, Anders Opedal, Equinor’s chief executive, described the man as a “great inspiration.”

“Arve was one of the leading architects behind the company that was given the task of ensuring that Norway’s natural resources would be utilised in the best interests of the broader society.

“He established the company, shaped an entire industry, and changed Norway,” wrote Opedal.

“For me personally, he was a great inspiration. He used to call me now and then. Last year, he wanted to discuss the company’s strategy for the period 2030-2050. Arve’s commitment to the company never wavered.”

Opedal described Johnsen as “always future oriented, always strategic” and a person who “emphasised the value of people and culture for a company’s ability to achieve their goals”.

Bente Engesland, a media communications executive who worked with Johnsen in his later years, said he was a “visionary powerhouse of wisdom with a super sharp understanding of what’s next in business. He was a great inspiration and became my generous and supportive mentor”.

A LinkedIn post from Norwegian consultancy Carbon Limits — co-founded by Johnsen in 2005 — said his interests and engagements went far beyond oil and gas.

“He was very much driven by public service and took initiatives and contributed greatly to the building of new important institutions within research, culture, public health and development assistance. His interest in for political and broader societal developments remained strong throughout his life.

“We will fondly remember someone who was extremely curious, showed a lot of interest in the lives and well-being of everyone and always had time for a chat.”

Johnsen also helped establish climate mitigation advisor company ICA Finance which said: “Arve’s impact on the Norwegian oil and gas industry… is immeasurable. His leadership was instrumental in transforming Statoil into the major force in the Norwegian and the international oil and gas industry.

“Yet, perhaps most noteworthy, was his profound concern for individuals, coupled with a commitment to societal well-being; this deep connection was palpable in every aspect of his work and relationships, extending far beyond the workplace.”

Kristin Oye Gjerde, a senior researcher at the Norwegian Petroleum Museum (NPM), said Johnsen was “a clear-speaking leader, rooted in social-democratic values”.

While he was “well-liked” in the company, he was also feared, not least by conservative politicians who wanted to set limits to his influence.

Johnsen grew up north of Oslo, taking an MSc in business economics in Bergen in 1957 and a second masters degree in the US, and secured a law degree in Norway in 1960, before working for the Export Council of Norway and Norsk Hydro.

He was also involved in politics, helping shape the Labour Party’s oil and energy policy in 1970 when he stressed the need for a state oil company.