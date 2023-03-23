The UK’s largest oil and gas producer Harbour Energy has made two new appointments to its board of directors to replace Anne Marie Cannon and former Apache chief executive Steven Farris.

The replacement directors are Belgacem Chariag and Louise Hough.

Harbour chairman Blair Thomas said: “I am delighted to welcome Belgacem and Louise to the board as independent non-executive directors. Louise’s experience in oil and gas equity markets and Belgacem’s global industry expertise will be of great value to the board and its committees.”