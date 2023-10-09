The head of ExxonMobil’s unconventional shale oil and gas business was detained in Texas in the US last week on a sexual assault charge.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office jail roster, David Scott, aged 49, was arrested on a sexual assault allegation. He was apprehended at an address that corresponds to the location of La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Magnolia, Texas.

A worker who saw a security video told Reuters that Scott was arrested in his hotel room after one of two women, whom he was in the room with, left and called police from the lobby.

The Sheriff’s Office said in its roster that Scott was released on a $30,000 bail on 5 October after a hearing at the 221th District Court in Conroe, Texas.

According to Scott’s profile at social network LinkedIn, he joined ExxonMobil as a facilities engineer in 1997.

Since 2020, he served as senior vice president with the company, managing its shale oil and gas production business in the US.

Scott has not replied to an attempt from Upstream to contact him.

An ExxonMobil spokesperson told Upstream in an email: “We are aware of the allegations and cannot comment on a personal matter; however, we can say that this individual will not continue work responsibilities as the investigation proceeds.

“All ExxonMobil employees, officers and directors are accountable for observing the highest standards of integrity and code of conduct in support of the company’s business and otherwise,” the spokesperson added.