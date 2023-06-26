Keith Hill, chief executive of Africa Oil, has decided to step down after 14 years at the helm of the independent listed in Toronto and Stockholm. He will be replaced in early September by Roger Tucker, once a senior vice president with BG Group.

Africa Oil has stakes in major producing assets in Nigeria, has indirect exposure to TotalEnergies’ Venus discovery in Namibia and the supermajor’s Brulpadda-Luiperd project in South Africa as well as direct and indirect (via interests in companies) exploration acreage holdings.