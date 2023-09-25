Jonathan Taylor, the former SBM Offshore employee who in late 2013 blew the whistle on the company’s corrupt worldwide business activities, is suing the company and its chief executive for damages and costs because it almost "destroyed" his life.

His exposure, initially via Wikipedia, of how SBM paid bribes in Brazil and Angola, among others, led to one of the world’s top floating production players paying about $850 million in fines to settle court cases, with two former chief executives, Didier Keller and Tony Mace, were also fined and received long, partly suspended prison sentences.