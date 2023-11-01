UK-based consulting and engineering company John Wood Group has hired a new chief financial officer and executive director, Arvind Balan, who will join the company from Rolls-Royce, the FTSE 100 aerospace and defence business.

Balan will start at Wood on 15 April 2024, after having served for the last two years as CFO of Rolls-Royce's civil aerospace business, which has annual revenue of around £6 billion ($7.29 billion) and employs around 18,000 people.

Wood operates in energy and materials markets and has more than 35,000 employees in 60 nations.

Balan's election as a director will be subject to approval by Wood's shareholders at the company's annual general meeting in May 2024.

"Arvind is an experienced and dynamic financial leader with strong capital markets and operational experience in industries and geographies in which Wood excels," said Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.

Balan will succeed David Kemp, whose intention to retire was announced on 22 August. Kemp will remain with Wood to ensure a smooth transition, and a further announcement will be made when the date of his retirement is known.

Retiring chief financial officer David Kemp. Photo: John Wood Group

"I'm delighted to join as CFO to help drive growth in a very exciting time in the company's transformation," said Balan.

Prior to serving as CFO for Rolls-Royce’s civil aerospace business, Balan held executive financial leadership roles at supermajor Shell, where he worked for 14 years across the UK, Singapore and China.

He is a chartered accountant and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Indian Institute of Management.

"We are delighted Arvind is joining us at an exciting time for Wood," said Wood's chairman Roy Franklin. "His deep industry experience in energy and engineering businesses, coupled with his strategic financial leadership to deliver purposeful and profitable growth, is a great fit.”