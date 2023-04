Yang Lei’s decision to quit a government position in 2020 took many by surprise.

His job as deputy director general in charge of oil and gas at China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) was the result of an 18-year climb up the career ladder that put him on a shortlist of potential contenders to be energy minister.

Instead, Yang left to co-found the Institute of Energy Research at Peking University, where he serves as vice president and research professor.