The Government of Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government and international oil companies have collectively lost $7 billion in revenues since the closure of the Iraq-Turkey pipeline in March, the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) has claimed.

“This equates to a loss of $35 million every day. In addition, the closure has significantly impacted the livelihoods of the Iraqi people and local communities,” it noted.

Turkey stopped the transportation of an estimated 450,000 barrels per day of Kurdish oil exports on 25 March at the request of Baghdad after an international arbitration court in Paris, France, ruled Turkey had violated a clause of the 1973 pipeline agreement between the two countries.

APIKUR stated that the “losses are avoidable and impact the global oil market, economic entitlements of the Kurdistan Regional Government, and the livelihoods of countless Iraqis and their families.”

“As financial losses increase daily, APIKUR member companies encourage a swift solution for our contractual issues and a clear understanding between the Governments of Iraq and Kurdistan Region for our future payments,” a spokesperson of the association said.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani this month said that his government is ready to resume the process. He added that there is a “good understanding” between the government and oil companies in this regard.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani earlier said that the resumption of the oil export depends on Baghdad, not Turkey.