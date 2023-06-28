One the two largest undeveloped offshore fields in the UK came under renewed scrutiny on Wednesday during a parliamentary debate that stressed the project would be detrimental to binding emission reduction targets and not contribute to the country’s energy security.

In a Westminster Hall debate, Brighton MP for the Green Party Caroline Lucas said proceeding to develop the Rosebank oilfield, for which Equinor is gearing up towards a final investment decision, would have “disastrous” environmental consequences for UK.