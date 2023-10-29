Australia’s oil and gas industry has urged the Commonwealth government to urgently fix the broken offshore regulatory system after the logjam of energy supply and carbon capture projects awaiting approval was exposed.

Senate estimates has heard how plans are being tangled up in the approvals process for 562 days on average for exploration, and 400 days on average for development projects as a result of the regulatory uncertainty following a Federal Court ruling last year.

Average wait times were generally around 180 days, depending on the plan, before the problems, according to industry association Australian Energy Producers or AEP (the former APPEA).

Senate estimates are Australian parliamentary meetings where senators scrutinise – closely examine – how the government is spending taxpayers' money.

The National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (Nopsema) confirmed there were 42 Environment Plans linked to energy and carbon capture projects worth billions of dollars before it. Only five have been approved since the 2022 court decision.

Nopsema officials admitted the “complexities around at the moment with the regulations and the court interpretation of that”.

AEP chief executive Samantha McCulloch said: “The Commonwealth’s review of offshore environmental regulations must be fast-tracked now. The regulator has revealed the uncertainty and ambiguity of the regulations that are risking the energy security of Australia and its international trade partners.”

She noted that projects that would provide reliable and affordable energy to Australian households and businesses have been held up 562 days on average in a huge blowout. A number of plans have been in the approval process for more than two years.

“Even if projects are approved, uncertainty remains. An approval no longer means an approval and companies are watching approvals granted by the national regulator be overturned in court,” added McCulloch.

“Governments must ensure robust and timely approvals or risk shortages and upward pressure on energy prices. Regulations that provide clarity and certainty for industry while maintaining comprehensive and meaningful consultation with stakeholders are urgently needed.”