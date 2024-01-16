Nigeria’s state oil company has secured access to a groundbreaking $3.3 billion syndicated crude oil prepayment facility, arranged by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

The facility aims to support Nigeria’s long-term economic stability, ease access to import financing for raw materials and essential goods, while also supporting industrialisation and trade development efforts.

West Africa’s economic powerhouse is mired in a foreign exchange crisis after the government lifted trading restrictions on the naira.