Woodside Energy has refuted claims from an environmental group that it is lobbying the Australian government for subsidies on fossil fuels, despite the company recommending that new gas-fired power projects be given same treatment as renewables schemes.

Friends of the Earth described as “deeply troubling” the Australian energy giant Woodside calling for the same government underwriting that today is offered to new renewables projects to be extended to also include methane gas.

“This would result in even more taxpayer money going into supporting an industry which is wiping out any positive climate initiatives governments try to undertake,” said the environmental organisation.

Friends of the Earth offshore fossil gas campaigner Jeff Waters said the Australian government should reject this grab for taxpayer money.

“What a cheek these methane barons have,” he said.

“They want to suck more of this dangerous gas — almost 90 times worse than carbon dioxide — out from beneath the ocean so they can prop up their massive profits with taxpayer money.”

Woodside's confirmed that its submission to the Australian government’s development of a Future Gas Strategy — as reported by Upstream on 11 January — contained nine recommendations, one of which was that the Capacity Investment Scheme be extended to include gas power generation.

However, given this submission is a publicly available document company officials are understood to be of the view that it is misleading to term it as “lobbying” in any shape or form.

Australia’s Capacity Investment Scheme currently pays renewable energy providers to be available to increase electricity supply at short notice, depending on the energy market, which supports grid stability. But currently it excludes gas-fired (and coal-fired) power generation.

“Our submission makes the case for extending the scheme to include gas so there is genuine stability and affordability in the market as coal-fired generation exits and Australia works towards its renewable energy build-out,” a Woodside spokesperson told Upstream.

This position appears to be in line with the Australian Energy Market Operator’s 2024 draft Integrated System Plan, which states that “with coal retiring, renewable energy connected with transmission, firmed with storage and backed up by gas-powered generation is the lowest cost way to supply electricity to homes and businesses throughout Australia’s transition to a net zero economy.