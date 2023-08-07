An acrimonious legal battle between Chad’s government and Savannah Energy over ownership of oilfields and a major African oil pipeline shows no sign of abating, with each side cherry picking the findings of an arbitration court to support their opposite stances.
Bitter legal battle between Chad and Savannah barrels on after court decision
N’Djamena government and UK-based independent each claim arbitration court supports their opposite positions
7 August 2023 3:56 GMT Updated 7 August 2023 10:03 GMT
