BP is pausing its Red Sea oil shipments following the recent attacks on vessels launched by Houthi militants in Yemen.

“In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea,” the UK supermajor said on Monday in a statement published by Bloomberg.

BP is the latest major company to announce it was avoiding the region and the second tanker market player after a similar decision by Euronav.

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday due to concerns over supply disruptions.

In addition, container shipping players HMM, AP Moller Maersk, Hapag Lloyd, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and CMA CGM have said they would opt to navigate the Cape of Good Hope.

As of 2022, BP had a fleet of 46 ships between oil tankers, LNG and supply vessels, according to its shipping operational update for that year.

The departure of ships from the Red Sea region comes after a series of escalating attacks from Houthi forces, which control a large swathe of Yemen taken during the country’s nine-year civil war.

The attacks started on 19 November, when the Galaxy Leader was hijacked because its owner, Ray Car Carriers, is led by an Israeli principal.

Attacks continued, but intensified after 9 December, when the Houthis said they would attack any ship calling on Israeli ports, regardless of affiliation.

Last week, six ships were attacked, but their ties to Israel are unclear.

The shunning of the Red Sea and Suez Canal is largely expected to have a bullish effect on shipping rates.

Clarksons Securities analysts said the canal handled 12% of world oil trades in the first half of this year.

Rates for crude, product and chemical tankers could “benefit greatly” from prolonged diversions, the analysts said.

They argued product tanker rates could rally by 12% and suezmaxes could see rates hit $200,000 per day.

Those upturns have not yet materialised: The Baltic Exchange’s suezmax TCE assessment fell $3212 to $46,128 per day on Monday.

However, European-listed tanker stock rose on Monday.

Frontline’s Oslo-listed shares jumped Nkr17.65 ($1.70) from Friday’s close to Nkr219.85 in midday trading on Monday.

Chemical tanker owner Stolt-Nielsen, also listed in Oslo, saw its shares climb Nkr15 to Nkr313.

Torm’s Copenhagen-listed shares rose Dkr11.40 ($1.67) to Dkr198.80.

