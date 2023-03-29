Canada’s federal government has set out new rules supporting green technology investments in the country as it seeks to retain interest in domestic projects deployment and counter the attractive provisions set by the US.

The 2023-2024 finance budget presented by Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday included measures to incentivise development of clean power technologies and installations, improve grid connections and energy storage, and components for electric vehicles.

The budget includes net new policy actions totalling C$43 billion (US$31.5