Provincial governments in Canada's oil and gas regions are fully supportive of the growth of their hydrocarbon sectors, while leveraging their decades of oil and gas expertise to develop carbon capture and new energies.

Canada is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the world. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) estimates 2022 production was about 4.6 million barrels per day of oil and 17 billion cubic feet per day of gas.

The energy ministers of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador spoke at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary and were unified in promoting an objective that their oil and gas sectors should grow.

They were also unified in sending a clear message to the Canadian federal government that, as Saskatchewan's Minister of Energy and Resources Jim Reiter said, "what the world needs right now is... more clean Canadian oil and gas".

Reiter criticised a speech made this week by Canada's Minister of Energy & Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, saying it was a speech "that was designed to try to drive investment away from the oil and gas industry".

Reiter also claimed the federal government had a dismissive attitude towards technology that could improve recovery and lower emissions.

Article continues below the advert

He echoed comments by the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, earlier this week that the objective was the "phasing out of emissions, not oil and gas".

Alberta's Minister of Energy and Minerals, Brian Jean, also spoke about the importance of getting federal government support to achieve Alberta's aims of "leading the world to evade GHGs (greenhouse gases), to produce ethical oil and gas and to make sure our minerals hit the markets where they need to be, so we can be part of this transition and lead it, so we can help lift people out of poverty".

The ministers for all three provinces said they support the transfer of oil and gas expertise to carbon capture and storage initiatives, plus new energies such as hydrogen.

Developing a wind industry was front of mind for the Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, Andrew Parsons.

"One of the first things if you've ever been here is that people recognise us for our wind. And so we are moving forward very heavily into that. We've got the rest of the world coming to us saying: 'You have the best wind resources in North America.'"

Follow all the news from the 24th World Petroleum Congress in the WPC Upstream Live Centre.

