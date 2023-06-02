Chad’s government has up the ante in its long-running campaign to force London-listed Savannah Energy out of the country, by removing its representatives in a company holding a key stake in a pipeline that exports Chadian oil to world markets.

In December 2021, Savannah struck deals to buy stakes held by both ExxonMobil and Petronas in Chad’s oil-rich Doba basin as well as the 1070-kilometre Chad-Cameroon pipeline.

However, both transactions have since fallen apart, underpinned by Ndjamena’s continual refusal to approve the deals.