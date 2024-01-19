Climate organisations in Norway have won a lawsuit against the state regarding the development of three very large oil and gas fields, but the court rulings are reportedly non-binding on the field developers.

The case involved Greenpeace Nordic and youth group Nature& Youth taking the state to court, arguing that the Ministry of Energy’s approvals of the Breidablikk, Yggdrasil and Tyrving fields had violated climate considerations within the Norwegian Constitution, European Economic Area law and Norway’s international human rights commitments.