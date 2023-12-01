The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has issued a binding order on Venezuela to "refrain from taking any action" that would jeopardise Guyana's current control over a huge swathe of disputed land called Essequibo.

This afternoon's ruling implied that "any action" includes a referendum Venezuela's government plans to hold on 3 December that aims to support its claim to two-thirds of its neighbour’s territory which, if enforced militarily, would also see Venezuela take control of ExxonMobil’s huge offshore oilfields.