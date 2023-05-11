Turkey is heading for make-or-break elections this weekend, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facing the possibility of being ousted for the first time in more than 20 years and energy a key issue in the spotlight.

The elections will be closely watched by Europe, with Turkey having an increasing key role as a transit country for oil and gas supplies as the European Union wrestles with ongoing energy-security concerns and calls to impose sanctions on countries viewed as aiding Russian oil and gas exports.