Eni has posted a third-quarter adjusted profit before tax of €3.3 billion ($3.48 billion) in a weaker oil and gas price environment than a year ago.

The Italian energy giant reported what Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo called a strong set of numbers, driven by consensus beats across all key business lines.

Eni said: “This performance was driven by a recovery in [exploration and production] earnings versus the previous three months thanks to higher production volumes and better realisations.”

Analyst Stuart Joyner at Redburn said the adjusted operating profit was 6% higher than consensus, while the €1.8 billion net profit was 12% above consensus.

In the nine months ended 30 September, adjusted profit before tax was €11.9 billion.

E&P earned €2.6 billion of adjusted Ebit in the third quarter, down 39% year on year, affected by weaker realised prices, but this was almost 30% higher than the previous quarter.

The nine-month E&P adjusted Ebit was €7.5 billion — versus €13.5 in the comparable period last year — while production was up 4% year over year at 1.64 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In the first nine months, adjusted operating profit for the global gas and liquefied natural gas segment was €2.57 billion, an improvement of €570 million from the same period of 2022.

In the third quarter, the global gas and liquefied natural gas segment achieved an adjusted operating profit of €111 million, a 90% decrease from a year ago.

The third-quarter results reflected limited benefits from asset optimisation in a market environment characterised by lower volatility and narrower gas spreads compared with the same period of 2022, the company noted.

“Additionally, some maintenance on infrastructure reduced available flexibility and arbitrage opportunities,” it said.

During the nine months ended 30 September, Eni added new exploration resources of about 580 million boe to its portfolio, including from Indonesia’s North Geng, which has 5 trillion cubic feet of gas and 400 million barrels of condensate in place.

Chief executive Claudio Descalzi said that in the third quarter, “we continued to advance our strategy of transformation, while delivering another excellent set of operating and financial results.

“On E&P we are accelerating our plan to boost equity gas and LNG production, a key driver to secure reliable supply and at the same time pursue our decarbonisation goals.

“The outstanding Geng North-1 exploration discovery, currently the industry’s largest this year, together with the soon-to-be-completed Neptune acquisition and recent purchase of Chevron’s interests in Indonesia, will enable us to target exploitation of material resources offshore the Kutei basin.”

Descalzi added that the start-up, in less than 24 months from discovery, of the giant Baleine oilfield offshore Ivory Coast reaffirms the validity of Eni’s value-accretive fast-track development approach, ensuring traditional energy supplies while, as Africa’s first net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions project, decarbonising its operations.