Poland is facing a lawsuit at the Court of Justice of the European Union for imposing restrictive measures on energy companies engaged in the cross-border trade of natural gas under its national legislation.

The European Commission is suing Poland for the member state’s legislation imposing additional costs on cross-border gas trading, it said on Wednesday.

This is the latest lawsuit to try to hold the EU member state to account over failing to “respect a spirit of solidarity” of the bloc’s Security of Gas Supply Regulation, the authority said.