The European Commission has proposed a new package of legislation to support and accelerate deployment of clean technologies in the bloc with a focus on renewables, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Under the Commission’s Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), the EU aims to create better conditions and investment for the deployment of energy transition projects and technologies in the bloc and reduce reliance on imports from non-European sources.

The act targets renewables and low-carbon technologies including solar and wind, heat pumps, renewable hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS), energy storage, modular nuclear and sustainable alternative fuels.