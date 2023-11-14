European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has promised new strong sanctions against Russia will be approved this week as the bloc steps up pressure in response to Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Monday after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Borrell said: “This twelfth package will include… new export bans, among them… diamonds, actions to tighten the oil price cap, in order to decrease the revenue that Russia is getting from selling its oil — not to us but to others — (and) fighting against circumvention.”

Since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, the EU had passed 11 packages of sanctions, targeting military, energy and other sectors of the Russian economy in a bid to limit the country’s ability to finance the war from the proceeds of its exports, including oil and gas.

However, Russia reported increased revenues from its oil and gas industry in October, according to official data disclosures.

One of the measures that EU and the US introduced is a price cap on Russian oil.

Enacted in December last year by the G7 group of leading economies and Australia, the mechanism obliged Western tanker owners and marine and cargo insurance companies to obtain guarantees that Russian oil being shipped or insured is sold below the cap of $60 per barrel.

Article continues below the advert

However, the Russian Finance Ministry started reporting that the country’s most commonly traded crude blend — Urals — was being sold above the price cap during summer.

One senior European government official, quoted by UK newspaper the Financial Times, said that “almost none” of the seaborne shipments of Russian oil in October were below the price limit.

“The latest data makes the case that we’re going to have to toughen up . . . there’s absolutely no appetite for letting Russia just keep doing this,” the official said.

However, Mikhail Krutikhin, a partner in Moscow-based energy consultancy RusEnergydoubted that the West has sufficient influencing capacity to tighten the price cap mechanism.

Since its approval, Russian oil producers and their affiliates have formed a large number of tanker chartering companies, domiciled in countries that do not participate in international sanctions, so that they can continue to move their oil without price cap guarantees, he said.

Russian oil shipping companies have also built up connections with a large number of insurers located “outside the circle of respected Western insurance firms”, he said.

G7 members that want to enforce the price cap ban have no mechanism to collect the proof of price cap violations or take action against perpetrators, Krutikhin concluded.

A US Treasury official told the Financial Times that the aim of the price cap was not just to “make as many barrels of oil as possible travel under the cap”, but also “to change Russia’s incentives in a way that makes it make hard choices”.

Shifting to selling oil largely without Western insurance and shipping has caused “great cost” to the Kremlin, the official claimed.

However, the Russian Finance Ministry noted that the Urals discount to benchmark Brent crude narrowed recently to less than $10 per barrel against $30 to $40 per barrel last year.

The lower discount on Urals has been also confirmed by independent oil price agencies.

According to Reuters, the US Treasury requested information from 30 ship management companies about 98 vessels it suspects of violating the price cap.

Of the 30 ship management companies contacted, 17 of them were in G7 price-cap coalition countries. Six were in the United Arab Emirates, with others in India, Turkey, China, Hong Kong and Indonesia, one person familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.