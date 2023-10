Shares of contracting giant Technip Energies plunged by close to 14% Thursday on the Euronext stock exchange after French newspaper Le Monde alleged in a report that the company might have circumvented European Union sanctions against Russia by continuing to supply key equipment for the Arctic LNG 2 project.

However, Technip Energies said in a statement on Thursday that it has “complied at all times with applicable sanctions in relation to the Arctic LNG 2 Project".