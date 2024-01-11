Woodside Energy has welcomed the opportunity to contribute to the Australian government’s development of a Future Gas Strategy, given the future success of the nation’s gas industry and the jobs it supports requires bipartisan support.

However, the operator cautioned that the administration needs to get the policy settings right to embrace the opportunities presented by a strong Australian gas industry.

“The industry needs fiscal and regulatory stability if it is to continue to take investment risks and develop Australia’s resources,” Woodside said; adding that government must also provide certainty to workers and businesses, including the Australian manufacturing sector, on the medium and long-term role of gas so they can make decisions and invest with confidence.

Woodside’s revealed that its submission to Australian Department of Industry, Science and Resources' (DISR) consultation process has put forward practical and constructive short and medium-term recommendations that address this and other issues impacting the gas industry.

These include improving the regulatory framework to ensure approvals are provided in a timely manner and with certainty.

“In this respect, it is encouraging that the Commonwealth and the Western Australian State governments are working to ensure there is clarity for all parties around the consultation requirements for offshore developments,” said Woodside.

“In addition to the importance of gas domestically, governments must send a strong signal to our regional energy partners that Australia is open for business.”

Energy Envoy

Woodside has recommended the appointment of an Energy Envoy for Australia who can support existing engagement with trading partners and reinforce Australia’s ongoing efforts to maintain regional energy security while reducing emissions.

With more than 200 submissions made to the DISR consultation process, there is a growing recognition in the community of the pivotal role of gas at a time when access to secure, affordable and reliable energy supply is becoming increasingly challenged in a volatile and uncertain world, noted Woodside.

“As many submissions identified, gas will play a key role in a responsible energy transition. This was acknowledged by local and state governments, manufacturers, regional customers, power generators, think tanks and policy experts, business and industry groups, and unions,” Woodside said on Thursday.

The Australian company added it supports all four objectives of the strategy and views them as interrelated goals: Providing affordable and reliable energy for Australians; maintaining strategic partnerships and energy security in the region; and simultaneously progressing decarbonisation of our trading partners and decarbonisation in Australia.

“Australia has the natural resources to support both the renewable and non-renewable energy developments which will be needed as populations increase and energy consumption rises. These natural endowments provide Australia with an opportunity to be a regional and global leader in the energy transition,” added Woodside.