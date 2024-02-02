Chinese authorities have launched an investigation of former PetroChina chairman Wang Yilin for potential corruption.

The top supervisory section of the Chinese Communist Party, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, announced on its website that Wang “is suspected of serious violations of discipline and law and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervisory investigation”.

Born in 1956, Wang began his career at PetroChina's Xinjiang Petroleum Administration Bureau after graduating from East China Petroleum University in 1982.